WHEN the UPND won elections in 2021, President Hakainde Hichilema appointed a “vacuum” to fill the position of Minister of Information and Chief Government spokesperson. The ministry was basically on auto pilot, with directors making more sense than the minister. Immediately after that appointment; we in the media started looking around for whom the President should have appointed instead. We speak for many when we say this current minister was considered the most deserving of the position because, not only did he understand the media industry better, but we also felt he was level headed. We considered Honourable Cornelius Mweetwa as a person who could handle problems, criticism and pressure at the same time, without losing his mind. But it...



