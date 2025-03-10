CONTINUING from our discussion last week on the moral imperative of asset disclosure, it is important to examine the long-term benefits of such transparency for the nation. As we stated, President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision, or potential decision, regarding continuous asset disclosure is not merely a matter of legal formality—it is a crucial element in rebuilding the public’s trust in governance and ensuring the longevity of democratic integrity in Zambia. Here are some of the reasons which the President could consider in making his decision on this matter. 1. Restoring trust after a history of endemic corruption: Zambia has endured years of corruption, particularly under the PF government, which left the country with a legacy of mistrust in politicians and public...



