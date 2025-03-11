President Hakainde Hichilema making his keynote speech during the commemoration of the 16 days of activism against gender based violence 2024 at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Monday 25th November 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

A LOT of citizens have been taken by surprise to hear President Hakainde Hichilema announce that “as a country, we have agreed to amend the Constitution before the 2026 elections”. The voters are asking; “you agreed with who?” This question is being asked because citizens don’t remember when such consensus was reached; they can’t remember a time when stakeholders across the country were called to a consultative meeting where this resolution was made. But this is just half of the problem that we must actually be concerned about as a country. The major problem here is; which clauses in our Constitution does the President wish to amend? This is a critical question and the follow up question to this is...