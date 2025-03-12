CONTINUING with our debate on the President’s call for constitutional amendment before the 2026 elections, we are reminded that most of the times when politicians taste the sweetness of power and authority, they desperately find ways and means through which to preserve their stay in office. The common place they rush to is Constitutional amendment. But what is funny is that when they are in opposition, they strongly oppose any moves by those in power to change the Constitution. This is a classic case of what is happening to the UPND in relation to their position when the Patriotic Front was in power. What they stopped the Patriotic Front from doing is exactly what they want to do themselves. In...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here