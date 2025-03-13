A Consortium of Civil Society Organisations recently released a report which sheds some light on the challenges that our country is facing when it comes to public office bearers declaring their assets as required by the Constitution. This issue of poor adherence to asset declaration requirements, which has been endemic from time immemorial, continues to expose serious lapses in transparency, accountability, and integrity. While an 18 per cent increase in compliance among members of parliament, ministers, and other officials may seem like progress, the reality remains disheartening because less than one per cent of these public office holders have submitted complete and detailed declarations. This glaring failure raises pressing questions about the sincerity of government officials in upholding the principles...



