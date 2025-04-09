THE passing of Madam Edith Zewelani Nawakwi has left a deep void in Zambia’s political and public life. We must first acknowledge the immense contribution of Madam Nawakwi. Her political career spanned decades of dedicated service. From the Ministry of Energy and Water Development to the Ministry of Finance, she served the nation with intelligence, strength, and perseverance in an arena that has not always welcomed assertive women. Her rise to become the first female Minister of Finance in Zambia—and within SADC—is not only historic but also inspirational. Madam Nawakwi’s bio cannot be summarised without mentioning the courageous, spirited fight she gave against Frederick Chiluba’s third term bid – a debate which actually gave birth to FDD in 2001. In...



