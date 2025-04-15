THE words from Socialist Party president Dr Fred M’membe strike a familiar chord in the hearts of many Zambians. His message is powerful, hopeful, and rooted in the shared pain and struggles of ordinary citizens: soaring food prices, joblessness, inaccessible healthcare, and a judicial system that feels more like a fortress than a refuge. In his message, he paints a picture of a Zambia where dignity, justice, and equality are not just slogans but daily realities. And in truth, a better Zambia is possible. But as we take in these noble declarations, we must also ask a hard question: What’s stopping us from achieving that better Zambia? The answer, unfortunately, is not just the misrule of any single political party....



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here