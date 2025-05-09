ZAMBIANS are digesting the staggering announcement that the U.S. government is cutting $50 million in health aid because the government has failed to act on the theft of drugs, despite being presented with evidence. According to U.S. Ambassador Michael Gonzales, the decision followed a lengthy and thorough investigation by the American government, which revealed widespread theft of medical supplies, including life-saving antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) meant to be distributed free of charge to Zambians living with HIV. This revelation is not just shameful; it is tragic. As we have stated in the past, it is hard to imagine a more heartless crime than stealing life-saving drugs from the sick. We are told that an assessment conducted on over 2,000 pharmacies in...