THE dust has finally settled. The long-awaited FAZ elective conference has delivered a decisive outcome — Keith Mweemba is now the new president of the Football Association of Zambia. The football family has spoken, and a new chapter has begun. We congratulate Counsel Mweemba on this victory. The democratic process has spoken, and the football councilors have entrusted him with the enormous responsibility of reviving the dreams and aspirations of a footballing nation. The speeches have been made, the handshakes exchanged, and the promises written in bold headlines. But let us be very clear, Mr Mweemba: Zambians do not celebrate football elections. They celebrate football victories. Whatever may have been said during campaigns and whatever was declared in your acceptance...