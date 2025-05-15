Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe making his remarks during the launch of the Zambia National Committee on prevention of Genocide, War crimes, Crimes against humanity and all forms of discrimination program in Lusaka on Thursday 21st March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe making his remarks during the launch of the Zambia National Committee on prevention of Genocide, War crimes, Crimes against humanity and all forms of discrimination program in Lusaka on Thursday 21st March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

On Monday, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe publicly expressed concern over what he described as a growing tendency among some ambassadors and high commissioners accredited to Zambia to use the media to air grievances or observations that, in his view, ought to be addressed through established diplomatic channels. In typical diplomatic language, Honourable Haimbe warned these diplomats against what he termed interference in Zambia’s internal affairs. Although Honourable Haimbe avoided naming names, it was quite clear whom he was addressing. In fact, it does not require the deductive skills of a seasoned analyst to figure out that his remarks were most likely aimed at the United States Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales. This was basically one plus...