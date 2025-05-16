TO say that “you can remove UPND and still remain poor” is not only insensitive but also dangerously dismissive of the struggles that ordinary Zambians are enduring, especially coming from Vice-President Mutale Nalumango who is a respected woman of God. Whether intended as a real political reflection or a defensive response to criticism, her words betray the character that citizens attach to her personality. In essence, the Vice-President was saying that the plight of the poor is beyond political redress—that even a change of leadership would make no difference to their suffering. That is a deeply flawed and disheartening message. It suggests that there is nothing that the governance can possibly do to change the plight of the poor majority....