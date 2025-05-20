PEACEFUL protest is not merely a right to be tolerated; it is a vital safety valve for any democracy. When citizens take to the streets, whether to highlight stolen life-saving drugs, complain about the shrinking democratic space, or call out corruption, they help government leaders measure public temperament and identify grievances before they boil over. It is through these exercises of civic engagement that governments learn what is working and, more importantly, what is not. For any government that claims to be people-driven, such protests should be embraced as feedback mechanisms that help gauge public sentiment; whether it’s frustration, concern, or hope. We agree with SACCORD. Every Zambian citizen has a fundamental right to peacefully protest, and that includes members...