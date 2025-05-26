IT IS now clear that the UPND government has been unable to resist the persistent temptation of amending the Constitution, just over a year to the next elections. All earlier warnings regarding the dangers of proceeding with such a sensitive exercise so close to national elections appear to have fallen on deaf ears. The government seems more determined to push through with the Constitutional Amendment Bill than focusing on lowering the cost of living for citizens. Now that the gazette notice has been officially published, revealing the proposed changes to the constitution, it is a good time to have national dialogue regarding whether these proposals are good or bad. This should be a moment for serious and inclusive national dialogue....