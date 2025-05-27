THE recent exposure of a brothel operating under the guise of a massage parlour in Kitwe is a tragic reflection of a moral crisis that is slowly tightening its grip on Zambia. Eleven young women, some barely out of their teenage years, were arrested for engaging in sex work at a place that advertised itself innocently as “Devine Massage Spa.” Sadly, this is not an isolated case. Lusaka plays host to many such establishments. If you ask people who live in areas such as Olympia, Roma, and many others, most likely they will have stories to tell about similar massage parlours where the male folk go to experience ‘good endings’. There is a growing trend across the country, particularly in...