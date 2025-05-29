Chief Justice Mumba Malila could not have spoken any better. It is true that democracy, especially in nations like Zambia, political leadership is no longer decided by the ballot alone. Increasingly, the courts are being asked to play a central role in settling electoral disputes and, in many cases, determining who holds political power. In that context, we agree wholeheartedly with the Chief Justice that competence alone is not enough for the judiciary. The courts must also enjoy the confidence of the public they serve. This is precisely why we have consistently argued that judges must not be appointed in secrecy. They must be subjected to open and rigorous public interviews. When judges wield the power to overturn election results...