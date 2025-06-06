WE join the nation in mourning the untimely passing of our sixth republican president, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu. His death is not only a loss to his family and political party but to the entire country. Mr Lungu ran his race with quiet tenacity, serving Zambia to the best of his abilities during a critical period in our national history. His contributions, whether praised or critiqued, were part of the evolving democratic journey of our young nation. Edgar Lungu was many things to many people. To his supporters, he was a humble leader with a calm demeanor and a steadying presence. To those who interacted closely with him, he was known for his warmth, kindness, and sense of humor. Behind...