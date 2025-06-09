THERE is a time to speak, and there is a time to keep quiet. There is a time to argue and a time to make peace. A time to protest and a time to mourn. This is not a time for politics. Zambia has lost a former Head of State; a man who ruled this country for seven years and presided over both good and bad times. That man, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, is no more. And if there is any value left in our culture, our humanity, and our faith as a people, then we must put politics aside and give him a dignified farewell. The scenes unfolding since the announcement of Mr Lungu’s death are not only shameful, they...