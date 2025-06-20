COMMUNITY Action Against Corruption (CAAC) Chief Executive Officer, Brighton Tembo, has publicly raised a red flag, warning that the fight against corruption under the UPND is faltering. And he’s not alone. Many Zambians quietly share the same concern; that this government is losing momentum and commitment in a battle it once declared central to its mission. “When we look at what is obtaining, we cannot say we are making any headway,” Tembo said. “Otherwise, if we are not careful, corruption is even on the rise. Looking at the sums of money involved in some of these corruption allegations, the only difference which is here today is that the Anti-Corruption Commission is not willing to attend to corruption allegations obtaining in...