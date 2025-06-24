WE are shocked, truly shocked, by Chipoka Mulenga’s pronouncement to reopen the deadly pits of Senseli Mine to youths involved in illegal mining. This move is not just irresponsible; it is reckless and callous. It reflects a leadership more focused on votes than on the lives of its own citizens, particularly the impoverished young men of Chingola. Let us not forget what Senseli has become synonymous with, death. Not long ago, over 36 lives were lost in a single incident at this very site. The devastation from that tragedy is still fresh in our memory. In our investigative documentary, which some wealthy Chinese dealers are currently sitting, we featured interviews from some government officials, and this Minister of Commerce, who...