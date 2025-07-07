CABINET’S decision to approve a bill introducing licensure examinations for teachers is not only welcome, it is long overdue. In our opinion, every profession that holds a critical role in public service must be held to rigorous and standardized quality checks, and licensure exams are the surest way to do just that. Professions such as medicine, law, and engineering have long required practitioners to pass licensing exams before being allowed to serve the public. Why should teaching, a profession that shapes the minds and futures of generations, be the exception? If anything, the stakes in education are just as high. An unqualified doctor can risk a life; an unqualified teacher can damage hundreds of minds over the course of a...