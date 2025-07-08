THE UPND government’s heavy-handed response to illegal mining in Mufumbwe raises more questions than answers. While no reasonable person would argue against the need for order and regulation in the extractive sector, we must draw a line between fighting criminal syndicates and criminalizing poverty. What is unfolding in Mufumbwe is not just a law enforcement issue, it is a humanitarian crisis driven by hunger, desperation, and broken promises. The Defence Minister, Mr. Ambrose Lufuma, says government has declared war on illegal mining. But we ask: is this a war on criminal enterprises or a war on starving citizens who are trying to find means of survival in a country where the economic situation is becoming increasingly unbearable? It’s not true...