OVER the past month, Zambia has witnessed a rare and impressive economic milestone; a steadily appreciating kwacha. For more than four weeks now, the local currency has shown consistent gains against major currencies, particularly the United States dollar. From hovering at around K29 per dollar not too long ago, the kwacha has strengthened to about K22, a leap that not only deserves recognition but national applause. According to Bloomberg, our kwacha has been ranked the best-performing currency in the world during this period. That is no small achievement. In a global economic environment full of uncertainty, volatility, and recovery pains, a developing country like Zambia positioning itself at the top of a global currency ranking is remarkable. Credit must go...