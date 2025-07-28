THE announcement by the government, through Local Government Minister Gift Sialubalo, to suspend the issuance of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) loans for 2026 is not only a timely decision but a commendable one. As painful as it may seem to those who genuinely need this support, it is a necessary pause, a responsible reset that speaks to the importance of accountability, sustainability, and the need to instill a sense of financial discipline in our communities. From the outset, the CDF loan initiative was a noble one. It aimed to offer ordinary Zambians access to affordable capital, empowering them to venture into small businesses, improve their livelihoods, and contribute to the grassroots economy. In many ways, it mirrored successful models seen...