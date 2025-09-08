THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has introduced an interesting topic that deserves serious discourse. The commission says individuals who voted in the 2021 general election or still possess the 2020-issued voter’s card do not need to re-register for the upcoming mass registration exercise. While ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro assures the nation that this measure is part of efforts to manage costs and streamline voter registration, the underlying concerns remain unresolved. What the country urgently needs is not another cycle of mass registration using flimsy voter’s cards, but the introduction of a permanent, biometric-based national identification card that can serve multiple purposes, including voting. The issue at hand is not simply about whether people need to re-register. It...