Former Kabushi PF MP Bowman Lusambo being moved from Chilenje Police Post were he was being held in Lusaka on Monday 4th November 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha has issued a timely warning to government officials working in the UPND administration. AG Kabesha says people should keep receipts and be prepared to account for what they own once their time in office comes to an end. AG Kabesha’s warning comes in the aftermath of the conviction and sentencing of former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba and former Foreign Affairs minister Joseph Malanji, both high-profile members of the PF administration. It is our prayer that today’s politicians do not take this advice for granted, because political power is cyclical in nature. The UPND top dogs may feel untouchable today, but tomorrow they will surely find themselves in the same dock as their predecessors, having...