THE Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has urged government to pay all farmers who supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) this season by 31st October, 2025. ZNFU president Jervis Zimba says timely payments will allow farmers to adequately prepare for the next farming season while keeping up their morale to grow maize. We are approaching the end of September, which means in a month’s time, when November kicks in, the new farming season will be upon us. By now most farmers should already have been fully paid for the maize the supplied to FRA. That many have not been paid is a sign that there are inefficiencies somewhere in the system. Whether it is bureaucratic red tape, poor...