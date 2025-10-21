THE UPND government today finds itself in a difficult catch-22 situation. With the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme in place, the government does not have the fiscal liberty that the Patriotic Front regime enjoyed, to acquire as many loans as possible for infrastructure projects. Yet, as the country gradually moves into election mode, the pressure to demonstrate development on the ground is mounting. Citizens want to see roads being constructed, border posts modernised, schools and hospitals built, and water and energy projects progressing. But where can the money come from, when the nation is still grappling with dismantling a mountain of debt? Faced with this reality, the government has turned to the famous Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and concessions as an...