WE do not understand where our brother Kelvin Fube Bwalya is missing the point in his criticism of young people entering Parliament through proportional representation. Mr Fube argues that giving parliamentary seats to people who have only recently left university or college amounts to “ukutumpika abana” — spoiling children. But that description overlooks the very purpose for which Zambia introduced proportional representation for youths, women and persons with disabilities: to bring groups that historically struggle to enter Parliament through ordinary constituency contests into the legislative House. Our understanding is that the proportional representation clause is now serving precisely that purpose. The Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 13 of 2025 introduced 40 PR seats in the National Assembly: 20 for...