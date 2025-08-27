The second stage of the Safety on the Road program by 1xBet, in collaboration with the NGO Safety for People on the Move, has once again rallied communities in Zambia around the importance of road safety. This phase focused on one of the most pressing issues — road accidents and the human factor — highlighting common causes, practical solutions, and the role every road user plays in preventing tragedies.

Winners Speak and Share Their Stories

The spotlight falls on those whose voices and actions stood out the most. The second stage winners Chris Sinkutwa and Mwansa Baron talk about why they joined the campaign, what winning meant to them, and the lessons they believe every driver, cyclist, and pedestrian should take to heart.

Chris explains his motivation simply: “Road safety is a shared responsibility. I wanted to help spread awareness and contribute to saving lives by encouraging safe road habits.” His proactive stance paid off, not just with a prize but with the satisfaction of making a difference. “It felt great to win. It showed me that my voice and actions towards promoting road safety truly mattered,” he adds.

For Mwansa, joining the campaign was about both personal and community well-being. “Road safety affects everyone — drivers, pedestrians, and the whole community. By participating, I wanted to promote safe driving practices and raise awareness,” he says. Winning, he notes, was “an incredible feeling that motivated me even more, knowing my efforts could inspire others to value safety and help save lives.”

As part of their recognition, the top three winners of this stage received 10,000 ZMW, 6,000 ZMW, and 4,000 ZMW respectively — rewards that symbolized not only achievement, but also appreciation for their commitment to promoting road safety in Zambia.

Both winners agree on the essence of road safety: alertness, responsibility, and respect for others. Chris defines it as “protecting lives so that everyone can reach their destination safely,” while Mwansa emphasizes “taking all necessary precautions to prevent accidents and ensuring the safety of oneself and others.”

Beyond the prizes, what stood out to the winners was the 1xBet campaign’s spirit. Chris enjoyed “how interactive and educational it was, bringing people together to discuss important issues and rewarding positive engagement.” Mwansa valued “the sense of community and the opportunity to see how collective efforts can lead to positive change.”

And when it comes to the future, both are clear: they want more. As Mwansa puts it, “1xBet’s commitment to social responsibility and community engagement is inspiring. More campaigns focusing on safety, education, and community welfare would only strengthen their impact.”

The second stage of Safety on the Road has shown that real change begins when individuals take responsibility — and when their voices inspire others to do the same.

