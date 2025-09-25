The global betting company has extended its cooperation with Paris Saint-Germain, retaining the status of the Club’s official partner for the next three seasons.

The partnership between 1xBet and Paris Saint-Germain has already demonstrated its effectiveness, and the new agreement is a natural continuation of this successful collaboration. Over the years of working together, Paris Saint-Germain has further strengthened its position in world football. 2024/2025 saw Paris Saint-Germain complete a historic season, with major success both on the national and international level. In turn, 1xBet expanded its customer base and strengthened its global presence.

Over the coming seasons, 1xBet will keep the status of the Official Betting Partner, and its logo will be featured on LED boards and 3D carpets visible at the international level. The partnership also includes the creation of joint content for Paris Saint-Germain’s social networks and other digital platforms. In addition, 1xBet will regularly engage legendary players of the French club in its activities, offering unique experiences for fans and 1xBet partners.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with 1xBet, a global brand that shares our ambition for innovation and international growth. Together, we have already achieved remarkable milestones, and this renewed agreement will allow us to engage our worldwide fan base further, create unique experiences, and continue to build on Paris Saint-Germain’s incredible momentum on and off the pitch,” said Richard Heaselgrave, Chief Revenue Officer, Paris Saint-Germain.

“For 1xBet, the partnership with Paris Saint-Germain is of strategic importance. Extending the agreement reflects stability and mutual trust. We are proud to have been part of the club’s great achievements in recent years and are confident that even more successes lie ahead,” a 1xBet representative commented.

About Paris Saint-Germain

Founded in 1970 and crowned UEFA Champions League winners for the first time in 2025, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is France’s most successful sports club and a leading force on the European stage. Under Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) ownership since 2011, PSG has grown into a multi-sport institution, excelling in men’s and women’s football, handball, judo, and Esports. In 2022, U.S.-based Arctos Partners invested in the club to support its long-term growth strategy. With a global fan base exceeding 500 million and a combined social media following of over 230 million across social media, PSG has become a cultural icon, sitting at the intersection of sport, fashion, and entertainment. Collaborations with global brands like Jordan have solidified its status as a globally recognized lifestyle brand. In 2024, the club inaugurated the Paris Saint-Germain Campus, a state-of-the-art facility that sets new standards for athlete development and performance. As The Club of the New Generation, Paris Saint-Germain blends athletic excellence, cultural influence, and social impact to shape the future of sport and society.

About 1xBet

1xBet is a world-famous company with 18 years of experience in the betting and gambling industry. The brand’s customers bet on thousands of sporting events and play popular games from the best providers in online casinos, while the company’s website and app are available in 73 languages. The list of 1xBet’s official partners includes Barcelona FC, the Italian Serie A, FIBA, Volleyball World, CAF, Billie Jean King Cup, and other popular sports brands and organisations. The company has been repeatedly nominated and has won prestigious professional awards, and its platform is visited by more than 3 million players from around the world every month.