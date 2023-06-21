THE Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has disclosed that it has approved the construction of a rice and sunflower cooking oil processing plant in Kawambwa District of Luapula Province. In a statement, Tuesday, ZEMA Acting Director General Maxwell Nkoya said the project will be done by Agripreneur Foundation Limited at a total cost of over K4 million. He said Agripreneur Foundation Limited would produce virgin vegetable oil and processed rice whose raw materials will be purchased from local farmers through the out-grower scheme programme. “The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has approved one of the biggest agro processing plants in Kawambwa District of Luapula Province. The construction of a rice and sunflower cooking oil processing project was approved at the…...



