THE Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) and Southern Africa Cross Border Traders Association (SACBTA) have welcomed the agreement by four SADC countries, among them Zambia, to scrap off mobile roaming charges. ZACCI president Chabuka Kawesha, however, hopes that all SADC member states will collectively subscribe to this initiative. Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana have agreed to scrap mobile roaming charges. The agreement comes into effect in August 2023. Commenting on this development in an interview, Kawesha commended government for taking such a step, saying the initiative will positively impact the sector and users. “ZACCI commends government and in particular, the Ministry of Science and Technology, through the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) for taking this initiative…....



