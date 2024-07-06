Drenched and unkempt, with blisters on his feet and hands from pushing a heavily loaded wheelbarrow all day, Kadango’s cracked old phone beeped, he just received a message which would change his life. “Can you come and work in Dubai?” read the message. Gripped with mixed feelings of fear, confusion, and excitement, Kadango read the message countless times, going hours without responding. Here he was, a poor man seated on a wheelbarrow in a rural area of a low income African country, owning nothing but a National Registration Card, such a message on his Facebook Messenger, an invitation for him to work in one of the wealthiest, most luxurious countries, was mind blowing. Was it a scam? He wondered. Born...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.