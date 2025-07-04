Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu speaking to Journalists during a press briefing at the Ministry Head Quarters in Lusaka on Wednesday 18th December 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has assured that Community House is safe and has adequate security, as evidenced by the swift arrest of businesswoman Faith Musonda on Wednesday. On Wednesday, police arrested Musonda for disorderly conduct after she allegedly stormed Community House around 01:00 hours. At a press briefing, Thursday, Mwiimbu clarified that Musonda did not enter the premises of Community House, but the incident occurred outside along the road. “Members of the press, ladies and gentlemen, it is now public knowledge that on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, Zambia Police officers from Lusaka’s Woodlands Police Station apprehended an individual by the name of Faith Musonda, a resident of Lusaka’s Chalala Township. Brief facts of the matter are...