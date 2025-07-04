UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says UPND did not enter into an agreement with Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa for him to claim that President Hakainde Hichilema has betrayed him. Recently, Sangwa appeared on ‘Millenium Tonight’ where he said he would not vote for President Hichilema in 2026 because he had betrayed him by attempting to amend the Constitution instead of fixing the social and economic position of the country. In an interview, Thursday, Nkandu said the UPND had informed Zambians about its intention to amend the Constitution during its campaigns in 2021. “If someone is talking about being betrayed, what is [he] being betrayed about? What did we enter into with him that we have not done? There was nothing...