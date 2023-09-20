MTN Mobile Money and Zed-Fin Financial Services Limited have entered into a partnership which will enable customers to access collateral free micro-loans between K50 and K3000, through the mobile money USSD platform. MTN communications manager Lisa Mulozi disclosed in a statement, Tuesday, that the loans which customers will access can be used to pay personal bills, boost businesses, or pay school fees, among other things. “MTN Mobile Money and Zed-Fin Financial Services Limited have today announced their partnership to promote financial inclusion among Zambians. This initiative aims to empower MTN Mobile Money customers to effortlessly access collateral free micro-loans through the MTN Mobile Money USSD platform. MTN Mobile Money customers will be able to register for the service, and upon…...



