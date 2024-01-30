ECONOMIST Emmanuel Zulu has warned that the depreciation of the Kwacha will have a significant impact on loan repayments, particularly for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs). Zulu, a member of the CSO Debt Alliance, highlights that due to the fluctuations in the local currency, certain SMEs may face closure as they struggle to transport goods purchased when the Kwacha was stronger. According to the Monday Bank of Zambia market rates, at 12:30, the Kwacha was buying at K26.9920 and selling at K27.0420. In an interview, Monday, Zulu mentioned that due to the prevailing high interest rates in the country, SMEs encounter challenges in repaying loans as their business activities decrease following price adjustments prompted by the depreciating currency. “Zambia…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.