ZAMBIA Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) president Ashu Sagar says splitting the eight hours of load-shedding may be more feasible for residential properties than for the manufacturing sector. He argues that it’s better to maintain the current eight-hour load shedding schedule, as splitting it into two four-hour schedules, for instance, may disrupt shifts for companies. Last week, Zesco Managing Director Victor Mapani said the power utility company would explain to government that eight hours of uninterrupted load-shedding was better for planning. This was after Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa indicated that the state would engage Zesco to explore the possibility of splitting the eight hours of load shedding in order to mitigate its impact on businesses. In an interview, Sunday, Sagar...



