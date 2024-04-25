ZESCO says it is leading efforts to enhance community resilience in Lusaka through the Lusaka Transmission and Distribution Rehabilitation Project (LTDRP), which began its Last Mile connections on March 11, 2024. In a statement, Wednesday, Zesco spokesperson Matongo Maumbi stated that over 63,000 households, Micro Small Enterprises, and social and public infrastructures were set to benefit from subsidised electricity connections by 2027. He urged the community to help prevent vandalism as it worsens loadshedding. “Amid ongoing load shedding challenges, ZESCO Limited is leading efforts to enhance community resilience in Lusaka through the Lusaka Transmission and Distribution Rehabilitation Project (LTDRP), which began its Last Mile connections on 11 March 2024. This critical phase focuses on resolving issues with the 400V low...



