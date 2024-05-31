THE Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) has disclosed that the annual inflation for May 2024 has increased to 14.7 percent from the 13.8 percent recorded in April 2024. And ZamStats has revealed that the country recorded a trade surplus of K2.4 billion in April 2024 compared to a surplus of K2.6 billion in March 2024. Addressing the media, Thursday, ZamStats Statistician General Goodson Sinyenga attributed the increase in inflation to price movements of both food and non-food items. “Annual inflation for May 2024 increased to 14.7 percent from 13.8 percent recorded in April, 2024. This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 14.7 percent between May 2023 and May 2024. This development was mainly attributed to price...



