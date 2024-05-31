CSO Debt Alliance says there is potential for Zambia’s credit rating to be upgraded after Eurobond holders voted in favour of the country’s proposed restructuring deal. On Tuesday, Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa disclosed that Eurobond holders had voted in favour of Zambia’s proposed restructuring deal before the actual consent deadline. Commenting on the development in an interview, Wednesday, Alliance Coordinator Peter Mumba said due to the development there was potential for the country’s credit rating to be upgraded from default status. “For the Alliance we see this as a positive move because it pushes the debt restructuring conversation a step ahead. And it also does clear, I can say some negative sentiments maybe that we had obviously experienced...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.