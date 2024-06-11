President Hakainde Hichilema conferring with Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane during the official launch of the 2024 second Zambia Economic Growth forum at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Thursday 22nd February 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zambia is receiving drought response support because cooperating partners trust the ruling UPND. In an interview, Monday, Dr Musokotwane said the country would be facing tough times due to the current drought if it had not been receiving any support. He cited the $200 million grant that Zambia would receive from the World Bank as one example of such assistance. “…I talked about social cash transfer [and] the other element that is the school feeding programme. As you know, children are among the most vulnerable. So, in this year of hunger, the school [feeding] programme, that will continue. And also [it will be] enhanced so that these young people as they go...