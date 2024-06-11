FINANCE and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zambia is receiving drought response support because cooperating partners trust the ruling UPND. In an interview, Monday, Dr Musokotwane said the country would be facing tough times due to the current drought if it had not been receiving any support. He cited the $200 million grant that Zambia would receive from the World Bank as one example of such assistance. “…I talked about social cash transfer [and] the other element that is the school feeding programme. As you know, children are among the most vulnerable. So, in this year of hunger, the school [feeding] programme, that will continue. And also [it will be] enhanced so that these young people as they go...