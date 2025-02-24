ECONOMIST Lubinda Haabazoka says the country will be forced to introduce notes that are higher than K500 if inflation is not contained. Recently, Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya revealed that the Central Bank resolved to introduce higher notes because it had challenges in controlling inflation. In an interview, Dr Haabazoka said inflation had the ability to make the currency lose value. “If we continue having high inflation, we are going to be forced to introduce even larger notes, that is what inflation does. Inflation makes a currency of a country lose value and as such the denomination in circulation stop performing their function and countries are forced to issue larger notes. For us to stop issuing larger notes,...



