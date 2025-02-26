PETROLEUM Transporters Association of Zambia (PTAZ) Secretary General Benson Tembo has welcomed government’s move to engage Dangote for cheaper fuel, saying it was long overdue. On Monday, government revealed that a team led by Energy Minister Makozo Chikote had engaged Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Nigeria as part of its commitment to ensure fuel security, competitive pricing and supply stability. Reacting to the development in an interview, Tuesday, Tembo expressed hope that if actualised, the deal would lead to a reduction in petroleum pump prices. “We hope more engagements can be explored with other sources of supply because with this development, we expect to see supplies coming through the Walvis Bay Corridor. For sometime now you have seen that supply to...



