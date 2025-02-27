THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has recorded a K798.56 increase in the cost of living for February, now amounting to K11,599.12 for a family of five in Lusaka. In a statement, Wednesday, JCTR Social and Economic Development Programme Officer Lukwesa Musonda disclosed that fruits, vegetables, kapenta and charcoal were among the key drivers of price increases in the Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket for February. “The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) for February now amounts to ZMW 11,599.12 for a family of five in Lusaka, a ZMW 798.56 increase from January 2025. The increase in the total BNNB, which consists of basic food items and essential non-food items, was attributed to...



