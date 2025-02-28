THE Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) is calling for the suspension of duty and taxes on wheat to ensure affordable importation of the commodity. MAZ president Andrew Chintala says the country has enough wheat, but needs to bring in imports to cover for the deficit caused by reduced production in the previous season. In an interview, Thursday, Chintala said it was logical to suspend taxes on wheat in a deficit period because it doesn’t affect local farmers. “The situation is like you rightly observed, we have no control over the exchange rate, we don’t know which direction it might go. It may stabilise, it may drop, or it may appreciate. What we are trying to do is that in the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here