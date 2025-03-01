Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane (c) making a submission during the Town hall forum on the 2024 budget and economic performance and 2025 outlook at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 21st January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane (c) making a submission during the Town hall forum on the 2024 budget and economic performance and 2025 outlook at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 21st January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says no revenue will be lost following the suspension of the 15 per cent export duty on precious stones. Recently, Dr Musokotwane issued Statutory Instrument No. 4 of 2025, to suspend export duty on precious stones and metals. During question for oral answer in the National Assembly, Thursday, Mpika MP Francis Kapyanga asked the Minister (a) why government had suspended the 15 per cent export duty on precious stones and metals; (b) what the anticipated revenue loss, arising from the tax suspension, is; and (c) what measures are being taken to compensate for the loss of the revenue. In response, Dr Musokotwane said the expected K250 million revenue gain would not...