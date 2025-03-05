ZESCO says it is supplying water to some flood affected Lusaka residents through hired ZNS bowsers as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Zesco South Division Manager Distribution and Customer Service Given Moonde has advised flood victims to engage qualified electricians to check the electrical wiring in their homes after the floods. Speaking during a Facebook livestream dubbed “Impact of Flooding on Power Supply in Lusaka”, Moonde said Zesco had joined DMMU in supplying clean water to flood victims. “Coming to Zesco’s Social Corporate Responsibility, I am informed that Zesco, through ZNS, has hired some water bowsers to deliver clean water to the residents. I think that exercise has happened today, so, we are doing that part as Zesco...



