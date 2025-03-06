FISHERIES and Livestock Minister Peter Kapala says his ministry plans to procure 630 cattle, 1,500 goats, 5,000 village chickens and 1,000 rabbits for stocking and restocking in 2025. Giving a ministerial statement in the National Assembly on the 2025 stocking and restocking programme, Wednesday, Kapala said the ministry facilitated the distribution of livestock packages to 31,194 pro-poor households that received beef and diary cattle, pigs, goats, rabbits and chickens under the stocking and restocking programme over the period 2019 to 2024. “The House may wish to note that stocking refers to placement of livestock packages in areas where they have not been part of the normal livelihoods of the inhabitants. This is aimed at promoting livestock rearing in non-traditional livestock...



