PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has emphasised the need to make Zambia’s Treasury stronger, saying with President Donald Trump in the White House, we cannot expect free ARVs from the US. And Zesco Managing Director Justine Loongo says the utility is targeting to connect 10 per cent of its customers to rooftop solar. Speaking during a meeting with the Solar Energy Explosion Financing Group at State House yesterday, President Hichilema said he was very agitated with the fact that the country had lost its power export market. “I am very very agitated personally that we had to give away our export markets and some of which we may not recover, we may not get back when we have sufficiency in energy. [We...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here